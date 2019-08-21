AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Secretary of State says some households are receiving a confusing voter registration mailing that's not from state government.

Matthew Dunlap says his office has received numerous complaints from relatives of deceased voters who have received mailings. The mailings are from a volunteer organization called Vote Forward based in Alabama.

The group enlists people to send handwritten letters to potential Democratic voters asking them to register to vote. The letters come with voter registration applications already filled out.

The Maine Division of Elections say the state didn't work with the volunteer group on the effort in any way. The division's address appears on the return mailer, which has caused some confusion among recipients.

Dunlap says the effort doesn't break Maine election laws. He asks that mailings addressed to a deceased person be discarded.