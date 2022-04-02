Maine road improvement projects get $45M boost with federal funds

The money is part of the fiscal year's transportation bill.

Maine is set to receive about $45 million to improve roads around the state, including in its capital city.

The money is part of the fiscal year's transportation bill. Almost $5 million of the funding will be used to improve a section of an Augusta street that has been the subject of more than two dozen collisions over the past decade.

There are 12 projects in total. The funding is allocated as follows

- Augusta: Bangor Street improvements

- Belfast: Street improvements

- Berwick: Downtown safety improvements and revitalization

- Camden: Route 1 transportation

- Edgecomb to Boothbay: Route 27

- Houlton: Walkable Houlton Project

- Livermore Falls: Route 17 reconstruction

- Newport: Route 2

- Pittsfield: Route 11 rehabilitation

- Presque Isle: Route 1 reconstruction

- Searsport: Route 1 reconstruction

- Vassalboro: Route 32

The majority of the fund recipients are the Maine Department of Transportation, though the municipalities of Belfast, Berwick, and Houlton will receive funding directly.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a news release that poor roads in the state “cost Mainers hundreds of dollars each year on average in vehicle repairs and wasted gasoline due to congestion" and the improvements will help reduce that.

"Maine is fortunate to be represented in congress by tireless advocates for infrastructure funding," Bruce Van Note, MDOT commissioner, said in a news release. "Not only will these projects create jobs, but they will also improve safety, mobility, and quality of life for the people who live, work, and travel in our state."

NEWS CENTER Maine staff contributed to this report.