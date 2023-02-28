Maine Restaurant Week 2023 kicks off

It's a week dedicated to helping boost restaurants across the state during their claimed slowest period of the year.

Local chefs gathered together for the 15th annual Incredible Breakfast to cook up their best breakfast dishes for a room full of 250 people.

"It's an amazing event," Gillian Britt, event organizer, said. "We have 11 different chefs who really bring their A-game."

All of the ticket proceeds from the event went to Preble Street.

"We raised $6,000 for them through this event," Britt said.

Seventy restaurants across Maine are slated to participate in the event that despite its name lasts longer than a week. From March 1 through March 12, restaurants offer different meals, deals, and special options.

"Restaurant week was created to provide restaurants with a boost during the winter, [but] it helps more than the restaurants," Britt said. "It also helps the farmers, the fishermen, and vendors who supply to the restaurants."

Dale Carrier is the regional manager for Sea Dog Brewing. He said he knows firsthand how much of a positive impact this week can make.

"Absolutely, every year we see a boost during Maine Restaurant Week," Carrier said.

As local spots serve up food to help out the industry this winter, you can click here, to see if your favorite restaurant is participating and what they are offering.