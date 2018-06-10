ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- There are groups of Mainers who have been outspoken from day one against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

They protest outside Senator Susan Collins’ offices in Portland and Bangor, and outside her home weekly.

There are also people in Maine who are in favor of Judge Kavanaugh, and of Sen. Collins’ support of his confirmation. They hadn't voiced their opinions in the public arena though until Friday, when Sen. Collins announced her support of Judge Kavanaugh in a 45-minute address to the nation on the Senate floor.

On the University of Maine's Orono campus, members of the group “College Republicans” and their friends met for an impromptu viewing party to watch Senator Collins’ speech on the Senate floor live.

They were confident before the senator’s speech that she would be in favor of Kavanaugh’s nomination, and rose up cheering and clapping when their beliefs were confirmed for the whole country.

"I'm ecstatic," said College Republicans President, Charles Honkonen. "It's kind of what we expected to be honest. It was about a 45-minute 'yes,' kind of could tell what she was thinking throughout it but we're all super excited. I know this, for me, is definitely going to play a part when she comes to re-election and I know the other people in the club are really excited that she's going to vote 'yes.'"

“I am very proud that Senator Collins was able to drown out the noise of publicity, propaganda, lies, and media, and make a decision not based on emotion but based on reasoning, justice, and just being fair," said senior Stanley Prophete.

The group, made up of five males and one female, watched Collins' speech from Memorial Union. Another small group of students also congregated in the college’s student union, standing in silence and disappointed by the news. Both groups kept their distance though and respected each other’s space, and opinions.

© NEWS CENTER Maine