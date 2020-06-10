Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree teams up with NE congressman to strengthen local meat processing

Pingree joined up with Jeff Fortenberry on the "Strengthening Local Processing Act."

Maine Representative Chellie Pingree is teaming up with a Republican congressman from Nebraska in an effort to make locally produced meat and poultry more accessible.

It would help smaller facilities expand to meet demand and adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would increase how much the feds pay for state inspections and encourage more states to operate inspection programs.

It would also open up grants for small facilities and other activities related to coronavirus recovery.