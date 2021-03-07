Pingree gifts First Lady Dr. Jill Biden one-of-a-kind, Maine-made bag

Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree gifted First Lady Dr. Jill Biden a unique, one-of-a-kind bag from Sea Bags of Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is taking a little piece of Maine back home with her to Washington.

Like all of Sea Bags’ products, the nautical bag is made from an upcycled sail. But the one for Biden is unique—it’s made from buff sail to match the coloring of the 1901 Maine flag and is stitched with the recognizable Pine Tree and navy star.

Inside, there’s another extra special element: a custom, inside hanging pocket featuring the Maine Bicentennial design. The other side of the bag has “FLOTUS” stitched on in big, bold letters.

Allison Killeen, who is on the Sea Bags marketing team, said Sea Bags and Pingree wanted to do something unique for Biden that also “evoked the spirit of Maine.”

Even though he wasn’t on the trip with his wife, Sea Bags and Pingree didn’t forget about President Joe Biden. They also made him a special bag, featuring a German shepherd, and "46" stitched on the inside pocket.

One of the Bidens’ two German shepherds, Champ, died a few weeks back. He was 13 years old. The other, Major, was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 after the Biden family started fostering him. He’s the first rescue dog to ever live at the White House.

