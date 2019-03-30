WESTBROOK, Maine — Family, friends and the state are saying their final goodbyes on Saturday to United States Airman and Westbrook native Shawn McKeough Jr.

McKeough lost his life on March 15, 2019 at 23-years-old while trying to stop an armed robbery at a Valero gas station in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

McKeough was with his long-time girlfriend Sarah Terrano when he was fatally shot.

Funeral services were held in his hometown at St. Anthony's Church in Westbrook.

RELATED | 'He'd do it again': Murdered airman's girlfriend recounts shooting, remembers his life

His family recounts McKeough enjoyed being outdoors and making people laugh.

RELATED | 2 more arrested in Ark. robbery murder of Westbrook man

In a release Governor Janet Mills says, "While we mourn the loss of Airman McKeough to a devastating and senseless act of violence, we also honor his bravery in defending the lives of others,"

"Shawn's sacrifice and service embody the very best of Maine and we are proud of him, now and always. My thoughts and prayers are with Shawn's family and friends and the people of Westbrook. I ask every family in Maine to join with me in honoring Shawn's life and his service."

The funeral of Maine Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr. in Westbrook

NCM