Maine plans to 'Lead by Example' in fight against climate change

The first 'Lead by Example' report outlines the state's plan to fight climate change, including a transition to 100% clean energy for state operations by 2024

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is once again putting the fight against climate change at the forefront following the release of the first "Lead by Example" report, which outlines the state goals for reducing emissions and becoming more energy efficient in the years to come.

"This report is our roadmap to creating a more energy-efficient state government. The work to implement its recommendations begins now," said Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine.

The report is authored by the Governor’s Energy Office and the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Gov. Mills directed state agencies to “lead by example” in pursuing energy efficiency, environmental, and sustainability practices to reduce operating costs, support state workers, and fight climate change back in 2019.

The report highlights a number of goals for Maine's fight against climate change. Some those include,

Reduce state agencies’ greenhouse gas emissions by a further 30 percent by 2030, to meet Maine’s overall statutory target of a 45 percent reduction by 2030;

Prioritize energy efficiency initiatives in state-owned facilities, such as modern heating/cooling systems, high-efficiency lighting, and weatherization;

Transition to 100% clean energy for state operations by 2024 and generate clean energy on state facilities and lands where practical, such as, through installing solar on state lands or buildings;

Emphasize the use of climate-friendly building products like cross-laminated timber in new state construction, in order to reduce emissions and help build demand for new forest products in Maine;

Purchase 100% light-duty zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for the state fleet by 2030;

Extend flexible teleworking opportunities for state employees and support ride-sharing initiatives, to reduce emissions related to transportation;

Assess the vulnerability of state-owned infrastructure to climate change effects, such as rising sea levels;

Grow the share of local food purchased by the state government to 20% by 2025.

"Using this report as a blueprint, the state has an opportunity to advance Maine’s climate leadership by setting an example for modern, forward-looking government operations that continues our fight against climate change, while supporting state workers and reducing costs to taxpayers," said Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

Lead by Example reports will be issued every two years. This was the first report after it was ordered by Gov. Mills in 2019.