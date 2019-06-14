AUGUSTA, Maine — A drive to require background checks for private gun sales has stalled in Maine.

The Maine House of Representatives rejected a measure to create the background checks on Thursday. The vote came in the face of pressure from gun safety advocates who favor expanded background checks.

The Portland Press Herald reports the proposal would have required sellers of guns to get help from a federally licensed dealer to run a background check on a potential buyer before a sale. Opponents charged that voters rejected a similar measure in a public referendum. They also expressed skepticism that the law would keep guns from criminals.

In New Hampshire, a bill that would require background checks for all firearms sales or transfers is headed to Gov. Chris Sununu. He's expected to veto it.