PORTLAND, Maine — Several volunteers from the Maine Red Cross are preparing to leave for Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall sometime early next week.

Latest updates from the National Hurricane Center on Friday, August 30 say Dorian is strengthening, as a major Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds.

The forecast says Dorian could hit Florida's southeast coast as a Category 4 storm by Tuesday.

A handful of Mainers are getting ready to head down south to help the tens of thousands of people who may end up in Dorian's path. Across the country, the Red Cross is bringing together hundreds of trained volunteers, emergency response vehicles, and more than 30 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies.

The Red Cross says though the exact path of Dorian is still unclear, 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted -- and as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina may need emergency shelter.

Thomas Dobson of Arundel is one Mainer planning to head down to Florida to work in government operations. He is a retired chiropractor and has previously been deployed to Georgia for Hurricane Irma, North Carolina for Hurricanes Florence and Michael, and St. Louis for flooding in the Midwest.

Dobson was expected to leave Friday, the Red Cross says.

Paul Duclos of Greenwood is also a featured Red Cross volunteer, planning to head to Florida to work in a shelter. Duclos was part of Red Cross disaster responses in Texas for Hurricane Harvey in 2017. He went to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence and to Florida for Hurricane Michael last year.

The Red Cross says anyone interested in helping from home can do so by making donations for Dorian relief efforts at redcross.org or at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

