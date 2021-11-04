Maine reclaims record for world's largest ice carousel

The spinning ice disk in Long Lake was 1,234 feet wide and more than 27 acres.

ST AGATHA, Maine — Folks in the St. John valley have done it again and reclaimed the record for the world's largest ice carousel Saturday.

The last record was set in Finland with a carousel 1,020 feet in diameter.

Roger Morneault and the Northern Maine Ice Busters used a trencher, long-bar chainsaws and six power augers to get the job done, according to Mike Cyr who was involved in the project.

As for how it spun, Cyr said a large diesel motor with a propeller and several outboard motors got the disk going at a glacial one mile per hour for about two hours and seven minutes.