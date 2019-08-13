MAINE, USA — The state of Maine has received nearly $6 million to battle the opioid crisis.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the funds on Monday, August 12. The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration.

The following organizations each received $1 million to support prevention, treatment, and recovery programs:

MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta

MaineHealth in Portland

Penobscot Community Health Center in Bangor

The University of Maine received $492,351 to improve community-based training for students who are working to become behavorial health professionals, with a focus on opioid use disorder and prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

These additional Maine community health clinics each received $167,000 to help increase access to high quality mental health and substance abuse disorders services, including opioid use disorder:

Bucksport Regional Health Center

D.F.D. Russell Medical Center, Inc.

Eastport Health Care Inc.

Fish River Rural Health

Harrington Family Health Center

Health Access Network, Inc.

Healthreach Community Health Centers

Katahdin Valley Health Center

Maine Mobile Health Program, Inc.

Penobscot Community Health Center

Pines Health Services

Portland Community Health Center

Regional Medical Center At Lubec Me Inc.

Sacopee Valley Health Center

Sebasticook Family Doctors

The funding from HHS was authorized through the "21st Century Cures Act", which Collins and King both supported. It was signed into law in December 2016.

Another opioids package, known as the "SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act", was signed into law last year. Collins and King also authored two provisions in this legislation.