Maine reaches resolution in Purdue Pharma lawsuit worth $4.3 billion for its role in opioid crisis

The AG's office estimates Maine will receive about $20 million over the next nine years.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Attorney General announced a resolution to a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and its owners for their role in the opioid crisis that will require payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country.

In addition, the lawsuit will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the Sackler family's role in the opioid crisis. The Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma.

Maine is one of 15 states included in the resolution, including Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey's office estimates Maine will receive about $20 million over the next nine years. Thousands of individual victims of Purdue's misconduct will also receive compensation as part of the bankruptcy process.

Under the terms of the plan, the Sacklers will be permanently banned from the opioid business and Purdue will be sold or wound down by the end of 2024.

“No amount of money can undo the damage Purdue and the Sacklers have done to millions of families across Maine and the country,” Frey said in a statement. “But the public disclosure required of Purdue in this agreement is important for understanding how the opioid crisis developed, and the money states are receiving for abatement is crucial for investing in prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.”

The resolution of the lawsuit was filed in bankruptcy court on Wednesday night. It is still subject to approval.

It requires Purdue and the Sacklers to make public more than 30 million documents, including attorney-client privileged communications about the original FDA approval of OxyContin and tactics to promote opioids.