Maine ranks second in US for people 12 and older fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC reports

According to the U.S. CDC, 60% of Mainers 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vermont leads the nation at 60.2%.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine hit several COVID-19 vaccination milestones this week, including ranking second in the nation for those age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the U.S. CDC.

Only Vermont is ahead, at 70.2% of its 12 and older population to be fully vaccinated, the federal agency's data reports.

In addition, 70.5% of Maine's 12 and older population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. CDC classifies Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine as a "first dose" in its calculations. The Maine CDC classifies J&J shots as "final doses," since only one shot is required to finish the vaccine series.

As of Wednesday morning, 57.7 percent of Mainers 12 and older had received a final dose of the vaccine. The CDC says that a person is considered "fully vaccinated" 14 days following their final dose of a vaccine.

In five of Maine's counties, more than 60% of people 12 and older have gotten a final dose. In seven others, more than 50% have reached that mark.

Percent of county population with final doses:

Androscoggin: 50.14%

Aroostook: 52.68%

Cumberland: 69.20%

Franklin: 48.50%

Hancock: 60.28%

Kennebec: 51.35%

Knox: 63.07%

Lincoln: 63.33%

Oxford: 47.83%

Penobscot: 52.74%

Piscataquis: 47.05%

Sagadahoc: 50.82%

Somerset: 45.60%

Waldo: 54.76%

Washington: 51.05%

York: 56.68%

State data also shows vaccinators have administered 11,853 doses to people from out of state. Maine dropped the residency requirement to receive a vaccine in the state on May 4.