Maine ranks second in US for people 12 and older fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC reports

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine hit several COVID-19 vaccination milestones this week, including ranking second in the nation for those age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the U.S. CDC.
Only Vermont is ahead, at 70.2% of its 12 and older population to be fully vaccinated, the federal agency's data reports.
In addition, 70.5% of Maine's 12 and older population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. CDC classifies Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine as a "first dose" in its calculations. The Maine CDC classifies J&J shots as "final doses," since only one shot is required to finish the vaccine series.
As of Wednesday morning, 57.7 percent of Mainers 12 and older had received a final dose of the vaccine. The CDC says that a person is considered "fully vaccinated" 14 days following their final dose of a vaccine.
In five of Maine's counties, more than 60% of people 12 and older have gotten a final dose. In seven others, more than 50% have reached that mark.
Percent of county population with final doses:
- Androscoggin: 50.14%
- Aroostook: 52.68%
- Cumberland: 69.20%
- Franklin: 48.50%
- Hancock: 60.28%
- Kennebec: 51.35%
- Knox: 63.07%
- Lincoln: 63.33%
- Oxford: 47.83%
- Penobscot: 52.74%
- Piscataquis: 47.05%
- Sagadahoc: 50.82%
- Somerset: 45.60%
- Waldo: 54.76%
- Washington: 51.05%
- York: 56.68%
State data also shows vaccinators have administered 11,853 doses to people from out of state. Maine dropped the residency requirement to receive a vaccine in the state on May 4.
Currently, the U.S. FDA has only authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 and older. Moderna's vaccine is only authorized for those 18 and older, but the company announced Tuesday that late-stage clinical trials show it was 10% effective in those 12 and older. The company said it plans to submit data to the FDA for approval of this age group in early June.