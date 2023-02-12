Maine pups take the field for the 'Puppy Bowl' and bring attention to local shelters

Maine shelters report a need for adoptions in senior and adult dogs while puppies are being adopted nearly every day.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine puppies made the roster for the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the shelter that brought them to their forever home says it's a big win for local shelters.

"It's a big game, it's going to be all over the TV, it's on Animal Planet... it will bring awareness to our shelter, our mission, and what we are doing." Kyra Hunsicker, the communications director for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.

The two puppies, Higgins and Betty, that made it to the big game are already adopted and enjoying retirement from life on the road.

Hunsicker said the two rejoined at the shelter last week to celebrate the big event and said letting people know the puppies are from Maine highlights the need for resources in the state, such as the need to adopt more senior dogs.

"I know there is such a good advantage to adopting a senior dog... we have some amazing seniors at the shelter right now who would love to go to a good home," Hunsicker said.

You can click here if you want to check out the active list of dogs to adopt at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Other animal shelters in Maine have taken notice of the popularity the pups bring to the big game, like the Midcoast Humane Society in Brunswick.

Erika Woods, the animal care manager for Midcoast Humane, said older dogs have adoption benefits like knowing how to use the bathroom outside and letting go of teen angst.

"Dogs that are past those stages, a lot of folks are now taking a chance on them... five is still really young if you take care of your animal," Woods said.