Maine psychologist provides tips for talking with family and friends about politics

YARMOUTH, Maine — The election is certainly the dominating topic of discussion right now and it will likely continue to be in the days ahead.

For help on how to navigate these discussions with family, friends, and others, Dr. Alexis Wilbert, a clinical psychologist in Yarmouth, offers some important things to keep in mind.

For starters, she says it's OK to set boundaries.

"The biggest thing is there may be some boundaries that are no-gos for you," Wilbert said.

She says it's important to recognize that there may be some topics or issues that are so important to you that you will not be able to see eye to eye with someone about it.

"And that's OK," she added.

She says another important thing to keep in mind is that you can take a break from the political discussions.

"If you're talking to somebody and you're feeling too overwhelmed or you notice they are feeling really overwhelmed and you just feel like you're not getting anywhere then agree 'hey let's pause this conversation we're not getting anywhere right now.'"

However, the conversation should be paused for another time if possible. If you vow to never speak about it again with that person it can "feel very jarring and feel like a rupture in the relationship," Dr. Wilbert explained.

She says the goal is to have a civil conversation about politics and to form some connection with the other person.

"If you go in with that goal in mind that's going to have things end up a little bit differently."

Wilbert says there's a big difference between a "debate" and a "dialogue."

"A debate is you're trying to get somebody to see your opinion. You're trying to be right. A dialogue is listening for understanding and ideally, that's what we want to have especially with loved ones," she said.

In this time of a pandemic, so much of what we do and how we interact is online. A political conversation is one that should be had over the phone, or Zoom, if possible.

"I would say if possible do not do it on social media," she said.

"For the most part I think trying to have a dialogue, not a debate, is going to be really important."