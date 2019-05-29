WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that a prisoner at the Maine State Prison in Warren has died.

Around 7:25 a.m. on May 28, MDOC prisoner James Young, 69, of Bangor passed away. His death was attended by prison staff, according to the MDOC.

Young was sentenced on June 24, 1993 to a 45-year sentence without probation for murder.

The Associated Press reports that at his trial, Young acknowledged that he shot Mike Marshall in the back of the head. He said he was too drunk and high to realize that the gun was loaded.

Young was scheduled for release on June 25, 2020.

As part of normal procedure, Maine State Police and the Medical Examiner were notified of Young's death.