PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland Police Officer took time out of his day to help a mother and her child Thursday make their way through the new fresh piles of snow.

Officer Bill Stratis of the Portland Police Dept. came to the rescue when he saw a woman struggling to push her child in a stroller around big snow banks near Denny’s on Congress Street.

Stratis pulled his police cruiser over to the side of the road and helped the woman lift her stroller over the mounds of snow.

A viewer captured the good deed on camera and sent it to NEWS CENTER Maine to spread a little joy around the community.

Thank you, Officer Stratis.