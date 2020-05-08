Maine police, Mass. plates

Don’t be confused if you see a Cumberland police cruiser with Massachusetts plates driving down the road. The Department says, "this is legit."

CUMBERLAND, Maine — No, the Cumberland Police Department is not having an identity crisis.

Don’t be confused if you see a Cumberland police cruiser with Massachusetts plates driving down the road. The Department says, “Yes, in the weirdness that is 2020, this is legit.”

According to Cumberland police, while they are waiting for the delivery of a new 2020 Ford Interceptor cruiser, which has been significantly delayed due to a faulty part and shutdowns because of the pandemic, Ford and their cruiser vendor have loaned them a cruiser to help take the strain off their small fleet.

“Even though there are Massachusetts plates on it, please know that the person driving is one of your friendly neighborhood Cumberland police officers!” Cumberland police say in a Facebook post. “Please pull over and stop if you see the lights behind you. 🙂”