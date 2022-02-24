Local pet store donates more than 12,000 pounds of food to Maine shelters

Loyal Biscuit raised $12,000 through a holiday fundraiser, which allowed them to buy 12,000 pounds of food to donate to shelters from Trenton to Augusta.

THOMASTON, Maine — Wednesday marks National Dog Biscuit Day. Whether you call them biscuits, treats, or cookies, or you make your own or buy them, they can get expensive.

Food is a big portion of the budget for shelters like Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston, which goes through thousands of pounds of food each year.

"Right now we have about 230 animals in our care," Kasey Bielecki, public relations manager for Pope, said. "Often we have upwards of 400 animals. Cats, dogs, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs. You never know what's going to be here."

Each of those animals needs care, a clean space to sleep, and food.

"In a year, just on the dog side alone, we're going through about 3,000 pounds of dog food," Bielecki said.

Which is why she was happy to see a Loyal Biscuit Company van backing into their yard, stuffed full of food -- enough to feed the dogs at Pope for a year.

"From Thanksgiving to Christmas we ask our customers to round up their change," Heidi Neal, the owner of Loyal Biscuit, said.

This holiday fundraiser was started about 12 years ago, though this has been their biggest haul.

"We were able to raise $12,000, which let us purchase 12,000 pounds of food, which is just incredible," Neal said.

The food bags are divided among eight shelters from Trenton to Augusta. Giving back to her community has always been a priority for Neal, who grew up in Rockland, but it took on new meaning in 2008.

"Our logo, Fenway, is my dog, and I adopted her from Pope Memorial. She changed my whole life. She is the reason the business exists and why we are here," Neal explained. "Unfortunately we did lose Fenway this past May; she was 13. But she was awesome and amazing and the inspiration behind everything that we do."

This is also why Neal started up another avenue to support shelters and animal organizations all over Maine.

"We take a percentage of our sales every month and put it in the community fund," Neal said.

"It will be over $50,000 that we've donated out to from shelters in Portland to Trenton to Winthrop," Neal said. "We've done a ton of organizations, and we've been able to provide project money for whatever they were working on."

Every six months, her employees select an organization to help. From ultrasound machines, to kennel purchases, to a van full of food, the support is welcome.

"I know how hard the shelters work and to know that the food we dropped off today is going to feed their dogs for a year," Neal said, "It's just an absolutely incredible feeling to know that piece is something they don't have to worry about."

Pope Memorial Humane Society is in the midst of a $50,000 matching campaign. You can learn more about supporting that on its website.