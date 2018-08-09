STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Saturday was Maine Open Lighthouse day, where people near and far could visit the over two dozen lighthouses Maine has to offer.

Karen McClain is a former U.S. Coastguard lighthouse keeper and was responsible for turning the lights on and off at Doubling Point lighthouse in Arrowsic. She says although it's nice to have a GPS, it's nothing compared to looking at the lighthouses throughout Maine.

"It's nice to have your GPS, but there's nothing like looking up and seeing a beautiful, unique light tower, and just appreciate the visual aspect of that." She said.

The event is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard and the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation and was held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On average there are 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year.

For more information, visit the American Lighthouse Foundation website.

© NEWS CENTER Maine