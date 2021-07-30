Maine Olympic runner Rachel Schneider finishes 17th overall in women's 5,000m race, misses appearance in finals

The Sanford native ran 15:00.07. The top five finishers from each heat and the next five overall fastest advanced to the finals.

TOKYO, Japan — Sanford native Rachel Schneider placed 17th overall in the first round of the women's 5,000 meter run at the Tokyo Olympics Friday, ultimately missing a chance to run in the finals.

Schneider ran 15:00.07. The top five finishers from each of the two heats and the next five overall fastest advanced to the finals.

She was in the top five of her heat for the majority of the race, until the final two laps when the frontrunners started to pull away.

The top seven runners in the second heat, which Schneider ran in, finished as follows:

1. Gudaf Tsegay - Ethiopia: 14:55.74

2. Hellen Obiri - Kenya: 14:55.77

3. Nadia Battocletti - Italy: 14:55.83

4. Elise Cranny - USA: 14:56.14

5. Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal - Norway: 14:56.82

6. Nozomi Tanaka - Japan: 14:59.93

7. Rachel Schneider - USA: 15:00.07

Schneider would have needed to run faster than 14:59.55 to earn a spot in the finals.

Schneider's extended family gathered at the family's home in Sanford to watch her race this morning. They wore custom blue T-shirts that Schneider's sister, Kathy, had made for every sibling, aunt, uncle, and cousin in the family.

NBC Sports commentators remarked on the stifling humidity in the stadium, and noted how many runners were completely exhausted after finishing the race. Some were barely able to stand up after crossing the finish line.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan finished first overall with a time of 14:47.89.

.@rachschneid18 aunt Lee sent me these pictures of the family gathered this morning to watch the race. “She was so close to making finals! Fantastic race,” Lee said in a text to me. @newscentermaine #maine #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/2cBAAloXMc — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) July 30, 2021

NEWS CENTER Maine is hoping to speak with Schneider in the next 24 hours.