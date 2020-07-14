Maine now offers nonbinary option on birth certificates

If parents opt for a nonbinary designation for their child, an X will display on the birth certificate. Both parents must show consent.

MAINE, USA — Parents in Maine may now opt to have a nonbinary designation on the birth certificate of their child. People 18 or older may also request forms for a new Maine birth certificate in order to make the gender change.

If under 18, parental or legal guardian consent is needed. Both parents must show consent by signing the parent’s worksheet. An X will display on the birth certificate of a nonbinary child.

If parents want to change their child's gender designation, they must submit a notarized attestation on the prescribed form. All parents listed on the certificate must sign and have their signatures notarized. The application must include a declaration of a licensed physician or mental health care provider who, within the scope of their license and through a bona fide patient provider relationship, affirms that the requested gender is consistent with the minor’s gender identity. Legal guardians must also provide a certified court order as proof of guardianship.

The nonbinary option is in line with several changes that have occurred recently in regards to the same issue. Mainers have been able to obtain an X gender designation on driver's licenses and state IDs since 2018, and to change their gender marker on driver's license and state IDs without a signature from a medical provider since 2019.

EqualityMaine, a statewide organization dedicated to creating a fair and just society for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Mainers, celebrated the change.

"These changes are really exciting and will make a significant difference in the lives of transgender folks like myself, and people whose gender identity is neither exclusively male nor exclusively female. We've heard from so many people, as well as from parents of trans and gender expansive youth, who've become so frustrated with the outdated process. I hope the news of these necessary and affirming changes bring some light to people during these unsettling times," Program Director Gia Drew said in a press release.