PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine utility company says most of the remaining few thousand people still without power in the wake of a strong storm will be back online soon.

Central Maine Power says about 5,200 customers were without electricity late on Saturday night and almost all of them will have power back by Sunday evening. The number of outages is down from a high of more than 200,000 customers between two utilities.

The nor'easter was especially hard on southern Maine, where the bulk of the remaining outages were clustered on Saturday. By Sunday the remaining power outages were more spread out.

RELATED: Customers without power lowers to 21,000, CMP says

RELATED: Powerful fall nor'easter causes gas and ice shortages across Maine