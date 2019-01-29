AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine has named a new director of its Medicaid program as it signs up more low-income individuals for coverage under voter-approved expansion.

Acting Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Monday the hiring of Michelle Probert as director of MaineCare services.

Probert previously worked at Bath Iron Works as manager of integrated health services. She also served as Maine's director of strategic initiatives for MaineCare from 2011 to 2014.

Lambrew said 2,112 individuals have been granted coverage under expansion between Jan. 7 and 24. She says Maine's piloting an effort to automatically enroll individuals who are already receiving prescription assistance.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says she'll work with lawmakers to fund Maine's share of expansion, which her Republican predecessor blocked. Voters approved expansion for over 70,000 Mainers in 2017.