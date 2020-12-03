A Pennsylvania truck driver using a GPS device was headed for Poland Springs when he took a wrong turn and ended up on Carpenter Road in North Waterboro.

Elfkey Gafar Basha, 49, quickly became acquainted with Maine's mud season when he encountered deep mud on the dirt road. It took Basha four hours to get back on the roadway.

York County Sheriff's Department

He ended up having to call 911 for assistance. A sergeant from the York County Sheriff's Department and a driver from Chandler's Towing and Auto Repair Service were able to locate him and help him.

York County Sheriff's Department

Basha was driving an empty trailer, which was scheduled to pick up water at Poland Springs.