AUGUSTA, Maine — A committee of the Maine Legislature has moved the state closer to wholesale importation of prescription drugs from Canada.

The committee unanimously approved rules from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash says that's a key step toward implementing a new law about drug imports.

The state passed the new laws last year, and the state now needs to send the federal government a plan and get approval to set up the program.

