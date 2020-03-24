AUGUSTA, Maine — If your car registration is about to expire, you'll have more time to get it renewed.

The Maine Secretary of State's Office says that all motor vehicle and trailer registrations that expire during this state of emergency will be extended.

Registrations issued by your town or city will be good for 30 days after the end of the state of emergency.

maine.gov

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage:

