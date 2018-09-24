EASTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A mother from Acton is being charged with abandonment after her 17-month-old son was found unattended in a shopping cart in a Target parking lot.

Chief Gary Sullivan of the Easton, Mass. Police Department says the 27-year-old mother left her son in the shopping cart at the Target on 41 Robert Drive Saturday, Sept. 22 around 1:00 p.m.

According to Easton Police, a person spotted the toddler alone and stayed with him until police arrived.

The child was not injured but was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for an evaluation.

The mother was shopping with three friends and told police she thought one of her friends had put her son in his rear-facing car seat. She drove to Plymouth, around 30 miles away, while her friends left in another car, and she told police she did not notice the absence of her son until she arrived in Plymouth.

Police are not releasing the name of the mother or child at this time but say they are continuing to investigate.

