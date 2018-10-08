LIMINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Maine mother with two children lands in jail after an explosion at her home alerted police that she was allegedly operating a meth lab in her house.

Police were called to the home of Sarah Goodwin, 38, on South Road in Limington Tuesday, Aug. 7, for a report of an explosion.

York County Sheriff's Deputies went to Goodwin's home and found her and her two children. Deputies say Goodwin told them nothing exploded, but they say they saw evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Clandestine Lab Team came to the house the next day and found numerous precursor ingredients used to make meth in the home along with partially processed ingredients.

Goodwin is being charged with aggravated maintaining a methamphetamine laboratory. She is being held at York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

