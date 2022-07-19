Maine Medical Center doctor donates kidney to former patient in Wisconsin

Dr. Aji Djamali, MD, is the chair of Maine Medical Center’s Department of Medicine. He made his donation public to inspire others to give the gift of life.

PORTLAND, Maine — The chair of Maine Medical Center's Department of Medicine announced that he recently donated his kidney to a former patient in Wisconsin in hopes of inspiring others to donate their organs.

Aji Djamali, MD, recently donated his kidney to a former patient at the UW Health Transplant Center (UW Health) in Madison, Wisconsin. Djamali was a professor of medicine and surgery and transplant nephrologist leading the division of nephrology at UW Health.

Djamali first met his recipient, John Jartz of Wisconsin, in 2015 when Jartz was his patient. Jartz has polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts on the kidneys cause them to enlarge and eventually stop working.

Djamali treated Jartz for two years, and the two men discovered that they had a lot in common. They became friends, and Djamali referred Jartz to Gauri Ghutani, MD, a nephrologist who specializes in PKD.

Eventually, doctors told Jartz it was time for him to get a kidney transplant and he began looking for a donor. Djamali said he had been wanting to donate a kidney for more than 20 years because he knows the impact that living donation has on the lives of patients waiting for a donor. Years ago, Djamali’s wife had asked him to wait until their three children were grown before he donated. With all three children now out of the house, the time was right.

Djamali, who has the same rare type B blood type as Jartz, learned he was also a near-perfect match in 2021, just as he was moving to Maine to chair the Department of Medicine at Maine Medical Center (MMC).

“Ever since I was in medical school studying nephrology, I have wanted to walk the walk and make a difference in the life of someone with kidney disease,” Djamali said in a news release. “Living kidney donation saves lives, and I hope my experience serves as an example for others in my new state of Maine and across the country.”

“I had other people offer to donate a kidney, but when Aji told me he was being evaluated to donate to me, I was completely overwhelmed,” Jartz said. “We have such a close bond, but I was literally speechless.”

The need for life-saving organ donors continues to grow both in Maine and across the country. More than 240 people are currently waiting for a kidney transplant in Maine, a number that has more than doubled during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients typically wait more than five years for a kidney.

Kidneys from living donors typically last far longer than those from deceased donors, and after a recovery period, both donors and recipients are able to live full, active lives.

“I have always admired kidney donors for sharing the gift of life,” Djamali said. “Now that I have had the privilege to be a donor, I encourage anyone who is healthy and interested to learn more about living donation.”

“There is no substitute for living donation when it comes to the health of our recipients,” Juan Palma, MD, the director of living donation at the Maine Transplant Program, said. “A healthy body and a willingness to donate are all you need to explore whether becoming a living donor is right for you.”

Living donors do not need to have the same blood type as their intended recipient. The Maine Transplant Program continues to take steps to remove barriers to living kidney donation and actively participates in the National Kidney Registry, where recipients and donors from across the country are matched with each other. Living kidney donors can also donate in advance for a family member who may need a kidney transplant in the future, or donate to create a “voucher” for a recipient they are not compatible with. The voucher allows the recipient to receive a kidney from a donor within the Registry.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about living kidney donation can visit the Maine Transplant Program website or call the living donor program toll-free at (800) 870-5230.