MAINE (NECN) -- A group of Maine mayors is pushing state lawmakers to allow them to implement a local sales tax.

Maine is among a handful of states nationwide where state law forbids a sales tax issued by a municipality.

Various efforts have been tried over the past few decades, but some mayors believe the latest one may have a better chance of success because Maine Gov. Janet Mills is a Democrat, and both chambers of the legislature are controlled by Democrats.

The idea to allow local sales taxes, formally submitted to lawmakers as draft legislation on Wednesday has bipartisan support and opposition.