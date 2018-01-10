AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The federal government is providing nearly $6.5 million to the state of Maine to support home visits to pregnant women and parents of young children.

The Health Resources and Services Administration says the money is going to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to provide help for voluntary, evidence-based care for women and families.

The HRSA says the money will make it easier for services to reach parents and children who are the most in need.

The agency's Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program have provided more than 4 million home visits around the country over the past six years.

The grant to Maine is part of $361 million that is being awarded to 56 states, territories and nonprofit groups.

