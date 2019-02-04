CASTINE, Maine — Hours after launching a fundraising campaign for scholarships, Maine Maritime Academy had already raised $14 million of its $20 million goal.

The Academy says a gift of $10 million to the campaign is the largest philanthropic gift the college has ever received.

"This is a far-reaching contribution that propels us toward our goal with an extremely successful start," said President William J. Brennan. "We are immensely grateful."

The gift was donated through the estate of Captain William L. Bullard, a 1959 graduate of MMA. He died in 2018 after leading a life very connected to his duties on the sea.

Bullard was a master mariner for 10 years before becoming a pilot, working in ports from the Caribbean and Hawaii to Panama and Alaska. He also served in the U.S. Navy.

"He was a very private man known for his frugality," John Carpenter, the estate trustee, said. "As someone who worked very hard professionally, I think he would be pleased to know how his gift will enhance the future of MMA and its reputation for excellence."

MMA's fundraising campaign, officially called "Opening Doors, Changing Lives: the Scholarship Campaign for Maine Maritime Academy", kicked off March 28 and is running through June 2022. Brennan says about 80 percent of the college's students require need-based aid, and the school wants to help them afford their education.

Brennan also says that when the school reaches its campaign goal of $20 million, it will double the amount of aid available to MMA students.

"We are focused on building a culture of giving at MMA," said Captain Larry D. Burrill, MMA Class of 1977. "We have a short fundraising history, so it’s important that our alumni, faculty, staff, and students become educated and involved in giving to help build a sustainable future."