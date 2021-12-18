Maine Maritime Academy's training ship returns to Castine

The 'State of Maine' arrived in its homeport of Castine Saturday following its third training cruise of the year.

CASTINE, Maine — Maine Maritime Academy's training ship State of Maine (TSSOM) returned to its homeport of Castine Saturday morning. It was the ship's third and final training cruise of the year.

There were more than 200 crew members on the ship. Maine Maritime midshipmen, faculty, staff, and crew were joined by midshipmen from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point New York.

The ship left for Charleston, South Caroline on Nov. 16. After a two-day port call, the ship sailed to St. Croix, USVI, and Port Canaveral, Florida.

The 'State of Maine' typically departs for its training cruise once a year every spring. Due to the pandemic, three cruises were planned for this past year to make up for the lost time.

That decision allowed more than 300 students to complete cruise training programs and earn sea time as part of their coast guard license program this school year.

Among the families eagerly waiting to see their child was John and Jane Frazier. They traveled from the state of Washington to be in Castine for their son Jack's return. The family plans to spend Christmas in Maine at their second home in Castine.

"I'm looking forward to some home-cooked meals from mom... This is probably one of the few times I'll be able to spend some time with them because once I get out of here I'm going to be out to sea for a considerable amount of time trying to upgrade my license," Jack said.