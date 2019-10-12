CASTINE, Maine — One of the nation's most valuable college degrees can be earned right here in Maine.

A study done at Georgetown University shows a degree from the Maine Maritime Academy ranks in the top ten nationwide, even above ivy league schools like Harvard.

For students, faculty, and alumni... they aren't surprised.

"We've known it all along," Navneet Jade says with a laugh. Jade is an alumni of the school and has come back to teach the next generation of MMA students.

But why is this degree so valuable?

Students, faculty, and alumni say it's for a few reasons, including lifestyle demands.

Students enrolled in the regimented program have to attend daily muster at 7 a.m., wear a uniform and conform to grooming standards. Officials on campus say these rules help build character.

"So, I think it really is the strong work ethic in the state of Maine," MMA president Bill Brennan says.

Students are also given the opportunity to do a lot of hands-on work, including going out on a cruise each summer.

During that voyage, students are in charge of the ship with staff just there to assist.

