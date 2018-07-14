CASTINE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine Maritime Academy cadets and their faculty and staff are back on dry land Saturday after returning from a 70-day training voyage from Maine to Europe.

Fourth class Andrew Todd is one of those cadets.

NEWS CENTER Maine first met Todd and his family prior to his setting sail on May 10th. We caught back up with the family during Todd's emotional homecoming Saturday afternoon.

"So glad to see you," said Todd's mother, Cris Spencer, while fighting back tears.

The nearly 300 crew members aboard the State of Maine arrived into port in Castine around 2 p.m. welcomed by a crowd of family and friends who have been waiting more than two months for this day.

"It's a lot of fun," said Todd of the trip. "It's a lot of work. It's 70 days that you don't get a break. It's 70 days straight, but when you come back and look at everything that you've done, it's well worth going out."

Todd is reuniting with his mother and father, but he's not the only one.

A new father, also out at sea, is meeting his son, born about a week ago, for the first time.

Maine Maritime Academy cadets take part in this European voyage to garner hands-on experience outside the classroom every summer.

"It's a lot to take in, in 70 days," said Todd. "The atmosphere on board the ship was a lot different than I thought it would be. Leaving, a lot of people were upset about leaving home [and] saying goodbye to family. Once we got out to sea, we started crossing the Atlantic, it became a team atmosphere where we all helped each other out and we all became a big family on board."

"This is an opportunity that not a lot of people get," said Spencer. "But as a mom, sending your youngest off into the world, to the other side of the world, to other countries, is really nerve wracking."

Spencer couldn't help but tear up, while hugging her son for the first time since she hugged him goodbye on May 10th.

"As long as he's happy and doing what he wants to do, that's my goal in life," added Spencer. "So, even though it's sad to see him go, there's still that flip side to it that he's off doing exciting things and exactly what he wants to do."

"Going out on the cruise definitely solidified my choice in coming [to the Maine Maritime Academy,]" said Todd.

A born leader, Spencer won't have more than a few weeks with her son before he heads back to the academy early to take on a new leadership roll this upcoming year.

