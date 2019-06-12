PORTLAND, Maine — Each year, during the month of November, people all over the world take part in "Movember." This is an annual event where people grow a of mustache during to raise awareness of men's health.

Movember stands for “Tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention,” according to their official website, Movember.com.

Eight players on the Maine Mariners did just that and rose $3,870, using their own social media pages to campaign and assigned jars accepting donations at the last two home games of November.

Forward and alternate captain Terrence Wallin led the pack at $851 raised.

Defensemen Josh Couturier and Marc-Olivier Crevier Morin, forwards Dillan Fox, Michael McNicholas, and Morgan Adams-Moisan, and goaltenders Francois Brassard and Tom McCollum all contributed.

All in all, the Mariners topped their 2018-2019 total of $3,508 by more than $300.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Professional Ultimate team to come to Portland

RELATED: Video: Simone Biles is a ridiculously good diver, too!

RELATED: Home is where the Hart is for Maine Mariners







