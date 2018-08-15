BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Maine’s boating business is apparently booming. According to the Maine Marine Trades Association, people are buying boats, repairing boats and spending money using boats.

“Boating is great, as great as its ever been,” said Stacey Keefer, executive director of the Association.

All of that is good for the industry, which the Association says is worth about a billion dollars per year to the Maine economy. But Keefer says the industry is facing a serious labor problem: not enough people to fill all the jobs. She says that affects boat builders, retailers, boatyards and other segments of the industry.

There are schools that provide training for the marine trades, like the composite manufacturing program at SMCC in Brunswick. But the Dean of the school says the program’s enrollment has plummeted. Meaning, potentially, fewer skilled people to fill future jobs.

“We’re struggling right now attracting students to this program,” said Dean Jim Whitten. “We have openings for 12 students this fall we can fill, that starts in 2 weeks. We’d love to have them.”

The lack of skilled, trained workers is a threat to the boating industry going forward, says Stacey Keefe.

“The one restriction for our economic growth at this point would be workforce. A lot of our workers will be retiring in the next few years so we’re always looking for new opportunities to find new workers.”

Besides training by businesses themselves, there are other schools with marine training programs. In addition to SMCC, The Landings School in Arundel is an independent program that Keefer says has become important for the industry. She says high school voc-ed programs in Rockland and Portland provide some training in marine industry skills. And a new Maine Ocean School is scheduled to open this fall in Searsport. It’s a new so-called “magnet school” for high school students, focused on marine science and technology.

