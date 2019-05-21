NEWINGTON, N.H. — The Portsmouth Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the body found on the shore of a New Hampshire river is that of a Maine man who went missing in April.

On May 20, the Newington Police and Fire Departments responded to the Great Bay shoreline at Fox Point for the report of a deceased body. Because of their ongoing investigation into a missing person case, the Portsmouth Police Department was also notified.

On-scene officers and the State Assistant Deputy Medical Examiner investigated. According to the Associated Press, Lt. Darrin Sargent of the Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release on May 21 that the body had been identified as Camarato.

Camarato was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 in downtown Portsmouth outside of Clipper Tavern.

During a press conference last week, Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner updated the public on the search, which had gone on for about three weeks by that point.

Merner had said that his department had worked with local and federal partners on land, water, and in the air by drone to try to find Camarato -- but they had not had any success.