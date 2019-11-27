THORNDIKE, Maine — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured in Thorndike.

State Police said Eric Fitzpatrick, 33, was shot and wounded Tuesday night by a State Trooper in an armed confrontation outside Fitzpatrick's home.

Troopers responded to a neighborhood disturbance which involved a 'domestic incident' between Fitzpatrick and his girlfriend at 108 Ward Hill Rd. in Thorndike around 11 p.m., according to police.

The exact details of the shooting incident itself have not yet been released.

The officer that shot Fitzpatrick is Trooper Thomas Bureau. He was not injured.

Bureau was placed on administrative leave with pay as the incident is reviewed by State Police and the Maine Attorney General's Office, which is standard following an officer involved shooting.

Fitzpatrick is being treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for two gunshot wounds.

Fitzpatrick was first taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and then brought to Bangor by Lifeflight helicopter.

This second officer-involved shooting in Maine in the last week.

This is story will be updated when more details become available.