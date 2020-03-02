Several candidates held events in Iowa Monday morning where they gave pep talks to their supporters ahead of last-minute canvassing. But they weren't the only ones visiting the Hawkeye State.



A man from Maine made the trip for the Iowa caucus Monday night.

Alex Urquhart of Falmouth left for Iowa in January to volunteer for presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I’ve always been interested in politics and I’ve always followed along sort of passively but I've never previously done anything more than really make a few phone calls,” Urquhart said.

Those phone calls turned into an invitation to work on Buttigieg’s campaign as a volunteer organizer.

Urquhart says there are similarities between Iowa and Maine, citing a blizzard they had a few weeks back.

“This has been a great experience, although I look forward to getting back to Maine.”

