SEBAGO, Maine — A Gorham man is seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night.
It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Convene Road and Bridgton Road in Sebago.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Viola, 26, failed to navigate a turn, left the roadway, and struck a street sign. There were no other vehicles involved.
Viola suffered serious injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing but officials do say speed appears to be a factor.
