BANGOR, Maine — A man from Stetson will be going back to Connecticut to face murder charges.

Marc Karun appeared by video conference in Bangor today and decided to waive his extradition charge, sending him back to Norwalk, Conn.

Karun is being charged in the 1986 murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn.

By going back to Connecticut, the state of Maine dropped its charges, including being a fugitive from justice and a prohibited person in possession of firearms.