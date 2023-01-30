Body found in Massachusetts identified as missing Maine man

Gray's body was found on the shore in Marblehead, Massachusetts, Thursday, Jan. 26, according to a press release Saturday by the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

PEABODY, Massachusetts — A 31-year-old man from Maine, who was reported missing in Massachusetts by family back in December 2022, was found dead Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Michael Gray's body was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead, Massachusetts, by a woman walking her dog in the area, according to a press release issued Saturday by the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Gray was last seen Dec. 10, when he reportedly locked himself out of a car in the area of Peabody and called Peabody police for help, per information obtained from the Peabody Police Department on Dec. 12. He was allegedly given a ride to a family member's workplace on Main Street in Peabody after he got locked out of the car.

He was reported missing by his family the following day, on Dec. 11, after failing to show up.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, per a news release from the Salem Police Department, a dive team in Massachusetts and police searched for Gray in Juniper Beach in Salem after some of his clothing was allegedly found in the area. Members of the Criminal Investigation Divisions of the Salem and Peabody police were also involved in the search.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Gray’s body was found across Salem Harbor in Marblehead.

"It’s our sad duty to report that the body found on the shore in Marblehead on Thursday has been identified as that of a missing Peabody man, Michael Gray," Essex County District Attorney in a Facebook post said.

Detectives from the Peabody and Salem police departments, along with troopers from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and State Police Detective Unit, are investigating the case, per the release.