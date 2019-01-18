ROXBURY, Maine — A 47-year-old man from Andover died in a snowmobile crash in Roxbury Thursday.

Maine game wardens say Gregory Simmons was killed when he lost control of the snowmobile on Interconnecting Trail System 84 and was thrown from the machine.

Another snowmobiler found Simmons and reported the crash around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Game wardens believe Simmons was on his way home from dinner at a local restaurant, the Knotty Moose, when he crashed. They say speed appears to have been a factor in the accident.

Simmons was wearing a helmet when he was riding his 2006 Arctic Cat F6 snowmobile.

This is the second fatal snowmobile crash in Maine this year.

Game Wardens continue to investigate the crash.