x
Skip Navigation

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

local

Maine man killed in NH motorcycle crash

NH State Police say 29-year-old Brendan Provencal of Lisbon Falls died after crashing his motorcycle into a guard rail.

WENTWORTH, N.H. — A Maine man died on Sunday after crashing his motorcycle on Route 6 near Wentworth, New Hamshire according to New Hampshire State Police. 

Officials say 29-year-old Brendan Provencal of Lisbon Falls, Maine lost control, crossed the center line, and crashed into a guard rail. 

Police say it appears that speed and inexperience were major contributing causes of the collision. 

Route 16 was closed for several hours as crews investigated the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have further information is encouraged to contact Trooper Jacob Derosa at 603-271-1170 or jacob.derosa@dos.nh.gov. 

RELATED: Motorcyclist dies in Auburn crash; police investigating

RELATED: Another fatal motorcycle crash reported

RELATED: One man dead following motorcycle accident Tuesday night