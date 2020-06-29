Maine man killed in NH motorcycle crash

NH State Police say 29-year-old Brendan Provencal of Lisbon Falls died after crashing his motorcycle into a guard rail.

WENTWORTH, N.H. — A Maine man died on Sunday after crashing his motorcycle on Route 6 near Wentworth, New Hamshire according to New Hampshire State Police.

Officials say 29-year-old Brendan Provencal of Lisbon Falls, Maine lost control, crossed the center line, and crashed into a guard rail.

Police say it appears that speed and inexperience were major contributing causes of the collision.

Route 16 was closed for several hours as crews investigated the scene.