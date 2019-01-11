WINDHAM, Maine — A man was seriously injured after a tree fell on his car in Windham Friday morning, according to police.

Noman Rawding, 65, was driving down River Road in the area of Page Road around 7:20 a.m. when a tree fell and trapped him inside.

Crews had to extricate Rawding from the vehicle.

He was transported to Maine Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Friday's storm created winds gusting up to 50 mph in some places and caused power outages to more than 100,000 Maine customers.