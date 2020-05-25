HERSEY, Maine — A Maine man was taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital on Monday after hitting a moose in the roadway.

According to the Maine State Police Department, Andrew Hanning, 24, of Houlton hit the moose while traveling south on I-95 around 2:30 a.m.

Hanning then lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta, crossed both lanes, and struck several trees in the median.

Hanning sustained minor injuries and was transported by Patten Ambulance Service to Millinocket Regional Hospital.

The moose was killed in the crash.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

