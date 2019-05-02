ORLAND, Maine — Fire Marshals say a man's body was found late Monday night in the rubble of a house that burned to the ground in Orland.

The man initially had escaped the fire, along with the rest of his family, but he went back into the burning house to locate his dog. Investigators found his body in the basement of the house about 11:30 last night.

Two other adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured. The fire flattened the one-story ranch into the basement.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. Officials are not releasing the name of the man's name at this time.